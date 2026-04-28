Trump claims Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as US blockade strains economy, Hormuz tension persists

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran "has just" informed the US that it is in a "state of collapse".

"They want us to "Open the Hormuz Strait," as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation," Trump posted on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he believes they will be able to sort out reported divisions within the Islamic Republic government about negotiations with the US.

Trump's comments come at a time while the United States blockades Iranian ports, choking off many imports and oil exports that bring in billions of dollars. The impact of US and Israeli strikes on thousands of factories for over five weeks is felt across the economy as Iranians face skyrocketing prices and the threat of increasing waves of layoffs, the AP reported.

The cost of chicken is up 75% the past month, and beef and lamb jumped 68%. Many dairy products have increased by half.

In the heartland of Iran's famed carpet-making industry, manufacturing has ground to a near halt. Dairies struggle to find packages for milk and butter. Giant steel mills that once drove Iran's economy have gone silent. Hundreds of thousands have lost jobs, and millions more are at risk.

Economic woes that sparked the mass protests and were crushed before the war could again push Iranians into the streets.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about who on the Iranian side delivered the message, who in the Republican administration received it and whether the communications were conducted directly with the US or through an intermediary.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration seemed unlikely to accept Iran's offer to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade on the country.

Iran's proposal also would postpone discussions on its nuclear programme, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule that out.

"We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point," Rubio said in a Fox News interview Monday.

The White House said Trump's national security team discussed the offer, which was delivered by Pakistan, and Trump would address it later. The offer emerged Monday as Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Russia, long a key backer of Tehran.

What assistance Moscow might offer now was unclear.

US Navy continues monitoring international waters

US Marines boarded a commercial vessel in Arabian Sea on Tuesday, US Central Command said in a post on X, adding that it later released the vessel known as M/V Blue Star III after confirming it would not stop at an Iranian port.

Israeli offensive against Lebanon continues

An Israeli strike on Lebanese troops and rescuers during a rescue operation in the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon wounded two Lebanese soldiers, the Lebanese army said.