British regulator Ofcom opens investigation into Meta over WhatsApp data accuracy

A Meta spokesperson said the company took its regulatory obligations seriously and dedicated 'significant resources' to responding to information requests

Reuters Published 23.01.26, 06:59 PM
Representational image

British regulator Ofcom has opened an investigation into Meta Platforms over information provided about WhatsApp for one of its market reviews.

"Last year, we carried out a review of the wholesale market for business bulk SMS messages, which are often used for things like appointment reminders and parcel delivery notifications," Ofcom said. "The available evidence suggests that the information we received in response from Meta may not have been complete and accurate."

Responding to the announcement, a Meta spokesperson said the company took its regulatory obligations seriously and dedicated "significant resources" to responding to information requests.

"We will cooperate with Ofcom in its investigation," the Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

