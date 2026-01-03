TMC leader murder: Police focus on firearm at site of killing during New Year’s Eve

Police are still in the dark regarding the motive for the murder of Nabendu Ghosh, a vice-president of Trinamool’s youth wing in the North Dinajpur district.

Early on Thursday, Ghosh was shot at a New Year’s Eve picnic organised near his residence in Raiganj town’s Ramendrapally. He was rushed to the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police nabbed private employees Shubham Pal and Pintu Saha, who were at the spot. They are currently in police custody.

According to a police source, the duo claimed it was an accident during preliminary interrogation. They told investigators that they were firing an illegal firearm into the air when a bullet accidentally hit Ghosh.

However, the police are not convinced by their version and are probing whether there was any deliberate intent behind the killing.

“The police are also trying to establish why there was a firearm at the picnic and how the accused obtained the illegal weapon. They are also exploring the possibility of reconstructing the crime scene if necessary,” said a source.

On Friday, a forensic team visited the crime scene, which remains barricaded, and collected multiple samples. The team members, however, refrained from making

any comments.

Kuldeep Suresh Sonawane, the district police chief, said: “The accused are being interrogated in custody. The forensic team has inspected the spot. We are gathering information from different sources to find out what led to the incident.”

Ghosh’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Friday. Leaders from the Congress and the BJP paid their respects at his residence, where his body

was brought.

A procession taken out later passed by the district Trinamool office and Raiganj University, before the last rites were performed at the crematorium.

“We have lost a dedicated organiser. Police are investigating the case and we believe the truth will be revealed eventually. We have also urged the administration to take special measures to seize illegal firearms in the town,” said Kanaialal Agarwala, the district Trinamool president.