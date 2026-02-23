Met 'Mohammad Deepak'. Such a flame of unity and courage should burn in every young Indian

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Deepak, the man who said he would not pick a religion when asked to pick, and intervened to protect a Muslim shopkeeper from harassment by Bajrang Dal members.

Rahul met Deepak Akki Kumar, the gym owner from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand and put his weight behind what he framed as an assertion of equality and constitutional values.

Kumar, the 42-year-old owner of The 'Hulk' gym in Uttarakhand's Kotdwara, had earlier said his business has collapsed since he confronted Bajrang Dal activists.

Uttarakhand currently has BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami as the CM.

Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of their interaction on Instagram, and wrote in Hindi, "Every human being is equal. This is Indianness, this is the shop of love. Met our brother 'Mohammad Deepak' from Uttarakhand, such a flame of unity and courage should burn in every young Indian."

After the meeting, Kumar told reporters, "Rahul ji invited me. He introduced me to Sonia ji and also spoke with my wife over the phone. He told me that you have done a good job and I will come to Kotdwar and take a membership at your gym."

The meeting comes weeks after Deepak was at the centre of a controversy in Kotdwar.

On Republic Day, Wakeel Ahmed, 70, was confronted by members of a right-wing group Bajrang Dal over the name of his shop, Baba School Dress.

The objection, according to local witnesses and media reports, was to the use of the word Baba by a Muslim. What began as verbal intimidation escalated soon.

It was at this point that Deepak intervened to protect Wakeel from harassment.

He faced threats, a mob outside his home, police intervention, and yet remained firm. “I will not back down,” he told the media.

“I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being,” Kumar said in a video that went viral.

A video from the scene showed him questioning why a Muslim trader could not use a word that is seen in shops run by Hindus. When members of the crowd demanded to know his identity, Kumar responded, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

That video drew over five million likes on Instagram.

On February 1, the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had praised him on X.

“Deepak from Uttarakhand is a hero of India. Deepak is fighting for the Constitution and humanity – for that Constitution which the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are conspiring every day to trample underfoot,” the Rae Bareilly wrote.

Calling for public backing for Kumar, Rahul wrote, “We need more Deepaks – who do not bow down, who do not fear, and who stand firmly with the Constitution. We are with you, brother. Don’t be afraid. You are a lion-hearted warrior.”

Many others also took to social media to express solidarity with Deepak for standing up to bullies.

Not just Congress, other Opposition leaders have also stood by and hailed Deepak.

Kerala Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas took a one-year membership at Deepak’s gym in Kotdwar.

Deepak’s gym faced a steep fall in members following a backlash over his intervention.

Brittas said Deepak had been facing significant financial losses because of his stand, with a noticeable drop in footfall at the gym he operates. To counter calls for a boycott and show support, the MP visited the gym and took a one-year membership costing Rs 10,000.