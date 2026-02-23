Soon, pact for two rivers; Bengal government to sign conservation MoU with German firm

The Bengal government is all set to sign a memorandum of understanding with German federal enterprise GIZ and the state mission for clean Ganga (SMCG) to develop a master plan for the Ichamati and Jalangi river basins.

The Ichamati and Jalangi rivers — two key rivers in the upper Ganga delta — stand threatened because of a range of reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the German agency supports sustainable development worldwide with a focus on energy, environment and economic development, the SMCG, under the state urban development department, is the national mission for clean Ganga (NMCG)’s implementing agency in Bengal.

“In the 2025-26 budget, the state government had announced a project called Nodi Bandhan with a budgetary provision of ₹200 crore, which was basically mandated to develop the master plans of the river basins in the state in association with an international expert agency. We have decided to start the work in Ichamati and Jalangi basins and will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GIZ soon,” state irrigation and waterways minister Manas Bhuniya told The Telegraph.

Krishna Gupta, the departmental secretary, said all necessary clearances had been obtained to sign the agreement for formulating the master plan. The state irrigation department, GIZ and SMCG will sign the deal. It is expected to be inked in the last week of February before the model code of conduct comes into effect, following the announcement of the Assembly polls.

The master plan is expected to devise ways to remove pollutants and other environmental hazards from the Ichamati and Jalangi rivers, minimise erosion, ensure groundwater recharge and mitigate floods. Dredging of the two rivers and ensuring more water flow are likely to be the key objectives of the master plan.

“We will start the implementation work once the master plan is prepared and is cleared by the relevant authorities,” said Gupta. The work is expected to be completed within a year.

Although Bengal has 39 river subbasins, a master plan is being framed for only two.

“It is an important but difficult work as the Ganga water is gradually receding in the Ichamati and Jalangi. Under the Ganga upper delta project that the state government has undertaken, efforts are on to increase the flow in the two rivers,” said Kalyan Rudra, the chairman of the state pollution control board and a river expert.

River activists, while hailing the initiative, are sceptical about its on-ground impact.

“We are used to hearing about several projects, but there is no real change on the ground. The Jalangi has been plagued by the gradual receding of the water level, coupled with encroachments and pollution. Many have turned parts of the river into private properties by erecting fences,” said Debanjan Bagchi of a platform that fights for the rejuvenation of the river.

If the master plan is implemented on the ground, it is a welcome decision,” said Bibartan Bhattacharya, who has been fighting long for the rejuvenation of the Ichamati river.

“The Ichamati has been discontinued, almost dead, for about 2km near the Majdia bridge point in Nadia. Moreover, there are issues of encroachment, excessive hyacinth generation, pollution, dumping of waste and likewise,” said the activist.

The activists have demanded that the state government consult independent experts and local people before finalising the master plan.