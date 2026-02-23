BSF nabs 26-year-old Bangladeshi ‘trespasser’ hiding in goods truck for shortcut to India

Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, a 26-year-old Bangladesh national, was apprehended by BSF at the Mahadipur land port within the Englishbazar police station limits in Malda on Friday night.

Kabir, a resident of Rajshahi district’s Chhoto Bamangram village, was reportedly hidden in a goods truck returning from Bangladesh in an attempt to enter India

illegally.

The truck driver, Saju Ghosh, from Malda’s Kaliachak, was arrested for allegedly assisting Kabir.

They were handed over to the Englishbazar police.

“Kabir will be questioned about his motives behind infiltrating India, and the truck driver will be interrogated on why he aided a foreigner trying to enter the country illegally,” said a police officer.

Workers’ remains

The mortal remains of 18 workers, who had been reported missing after a devastating fire at two warehouses near Anandapur in Calcutta on January 26, were handed over to their family members on Saturday.

The remains were released after DNA profiling was completed, police said. In all, 27 people were reported missing. The process of DNA identification of the remaining samples is underway, the police added.

Teen injured

A teenager riding pillion without a helmet was injured when a heavy goods vehicle hit the two-wheeler he was on at the Circular Garden Reach Road crossing in Calcutta around Saturday midnight. The driver has been arrested, police said.