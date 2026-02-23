On 114th Foundation Day, Loreto introduces Braille tech, college paves way for a better future

Loreto College has introduced Braille signs outside classrooms, washrooms, offices and elevators to improve accessibility for those with disabilities.

The college also plans to make its website accessible to persons with visual challenges and build tactile paths across campus to aid navigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At present, we don’t have any students who are visually challenged, but we need to be inclusive in our approach. In case a child comes, we have to be prepared,” said Sister A. Nirmala, the teacher-in-charge. Inclusiveness should be practised, and it should reflect in the institution’s ethos and infrastructure, she said.

Earlier last week, Loreto College celebrated its 114th Foundation Day with a presentation on the Braille installation, highlighting the step as part of fostering a more inclusive future. In January, the college applied for autonomy to offer new and more diversified courses.

A ramp next to a flight of stairs at Loreto College

“A person with disability is entitled to the same rights and educational facilities as a neurotypical person. A barrier-free environment is important so that their progress, academic or otherwise, does not get impacted by social restrictions,” said Ranjita Dawn, a teacher in the education department and coordinator for facilities for the differently abled.

Friendly infrastructure can help a student’s pursuit of education. The college has installed Braille signs outside 15 classrooms, with plans to cover all rooms soon. Accessibility empowers students to move independently and reinforces their sense of dignity, instructors said.

Chandrani Sengupta, head of the computer science department and coordinator of the infrastructure committee, said the college is consulting experts to understand the needs of students with disabilities and how best to implement them on campus. The library is equipped with software that enables non-visual desktop access.

Inclusion, however, is not limited to infrastructure. It must also reflect in peer interactions and the college’s engagement with students.

“In departments where there have been students with disabilities, our girls have been sensitive to their needs. It is the college’s responsibility to orient students through programmes so that they understand how to engage effectively with differently abled students compassionately and sensitively,” Dawn said.