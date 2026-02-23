India asks its nationals in Iran to leave by ‘all available means’ amid fears of US-Iran conflict

India on Monday asked its nationals in Iran to leave the country by all available means, including commercial flights, as the security situation deteriorates amid fresh protests in Tehran and rising tensions with Washington.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave at the earliest.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5 and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the embassy said.

The mission also advised Indian nationals and persons of Indian-origin to exercise caution, avoid protest sites and remain in close contact with the embassy.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the mission said in the advisory.

“The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@amea.gov.in,” it said.

“All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so,” the statement added.

According to official estimates released in January, a little over 10,000 Indians, mostly students, are residing in Iran.

Protests, crackdown and fears of US strikes

The advisory comes amid renewed anti-government demonstrations in Tehran, including protests by students at several universities.

The US has accelerated a visible military build-up across West Asia as President Donald Trump weighs options for potential airstrikes on Iran, even as diplomatic efforts are underway for fresh talks in Geneva.

Sources told CNN that strikes could be launched as early as this weekend.

The evolving developments have heightened concerns over regional stability, prompting India to step up its precautionary measures for its citizens in Iran.