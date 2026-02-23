Indian Army rescues over 40 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in east Sikkim

Indian Army troops rescued 46 tourists stranded in sub-zero temperatures after sudden and intense snowfall trapped vehicles in high-altitude areas of Sikkim’s East district, a defence statement said on Monday.

Several tourist vehicles got stuck along vulnerable road stretches in East Sikkim district on Sunday as heavy snowfall lashed the region, exposing tourists and locals to severe weather conditions.

On learning about the situation, Army troops moved swiftly to the affected locations and launched rescue and relief operations, the statement said.

VIDEO | Sikkim: Indian Army launches Operation 'Himrahat' in East Sikkim and rescues 46 tourists who were left stranded after heavy snowfall.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0weImCMEy3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2026

"A total of 46 tourists were safely rescued and shifted to the nearest Army camp, where they were medically examined and provided with warm shelter, hot meals, heating arrangements and essential relief materials to mitigate the effects of extreme cold and altitude-related stress," it said.

Medical teams deployed at the site ensured that all rescued individuals were stable and adequately cared for before being moved further, the statement added.

The Army also facilitated the safe and orderly movement of more than 150 tourist vehicles to secure locations, it said.