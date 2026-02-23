Kolkata: Fire breaks out on fourth floor of high-rise apartment in Urbana

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise apartment in the Urbana Complex in South Kolkata's Anandapur area on Monday, fire officials said.

The fire department received a call at 10.51 am about the blaze in the apartment, following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot.

However, the building's internal firefighting system had already brought the flames under control before the fire tender arrived, officials said.

According to the authorities, the fire broke out in the kitchen of a flat, and no injuries were reported. Fire personnel carried out cooling operations to prevent any flare-up. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The recent incident stirred panic among residents, as it comes less than a month after a massive fire in the Nazirabad area of Anandapur, behind the Urbana Complex.

On January 26, two godowns were gutted in a blaze, killing more than 30 workers. According to police sources, a total of 27 missing persons were registered, with most of the 18 identified people hailing from East Midnapore district.

There were also residents from West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.