All imported tea must face tests for quality, safety compliance check from May 1: Board

The Tea Board of India has mandated that all imported tea would be tested for quality from May 1.

C. Murugan, the Tea Board deputy chairman, in a directive dated February 10 stated: “…in exercise of the power under paragraph 34 of the said Tea (Distribution and Export) Control Order, 2005, it is herby directed that, with effect from 1st May 2026, all import consignments of tea shall be mandatorily tested, in order to ensure quality, in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)….”

In 2013, an online mandatory checking mechanism for tea import had started under which tea samples were tested by the board and a “clearance certificate” was issued online to each applicant.

However, a Departmental-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce in its 194th report dated August 12, 2025, had recommended that with increasing imports and adulteration risks, stricter monitoring was required.

India imports between 25 and 30 million kilos of tea annually from Nepal and Sri Lanka, among other countries.

In the past, the Darjeeling Tea Association had expressed shock “that cheap and dubious Nepal tea is being allowed to be imported without FSSAI checks”.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is a statutory body under the Union ministry of health and family welfare, and regulates, among other things, the quality of food articles.

“Cheap duty-free dumping of low quality and FSSAI non-compliant teas from Nepal have turned the Darjeeling tea industry into an ICU patient...,” said a DTA official.

From May, importers must submit shipment details, warehouse information, container numbers, and other details through a dedicated portal and obtain a provisional clearance certificate before import.

Upon arrival, tea board officials will draw samples for testing at accredited laboratories to check safety compliance.

Imported tea must be stored separately and cannot be sold or re-exported until final clearance is issued.

If a sample fails to meet the standards, the importer may request reserve sample testing. However, failure of both would result in disposal as tea waste under the Tea (Waste) Control Order, 1959.

Imported tea meant for export must be re-exported within six months. Blends with Indian tea must be clearly declared on packaging and documents.

“The move is welcome if implemented well,” said a Darjeeling tea planter.