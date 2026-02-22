Gurugram horror: dating app match ends in physical torture, TMC blames BJP, seeks Haryana CM's exit

Days after a 19-year-old student from Tripura was hospitalised following an alleged assault by her live-in partner in Gurugram, the Trinamool Congress has targeted the BJP over the incident.

The accused, Shivam (19), a resident of Delhi’s Narela, was arrested on Thursday based on an FIR registered against him at the Badshahpur police station. According to police, the woman’s condition is now stable.

The Trinamool Congress in Bengal has attacked the BJP over this. “Horrific barbarism in @BJP4India’s "Double Engine" Haryana!A 19-year-old woman from Tripura was locked in a Gurugram PG and savagely tortured for three days by her live-in partner. She was thrashed with steel bottles, assaulted with knives, had sanitizer poured on her private parts and set ablaze, burned alive in unimaginable agony.

This is no medieval horror story; it is 2026 under BJP's rule. Sati Pratha lives on in BJP states, where women are still burned, brutalised, and broken while @narendramodi and @AmitShah's "Nari Suraksha" jumlas ring utterly hollow."

The TMC also pointed that Haryana clocked 1,772 rape cases, including 131 gangrapes.

TMC said, addressing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, “@NayabSainiBJP, if you have even a shred of conscience left, RESIGN! How many more daughters must burn? Shame on BJP's misogynist empire!”

According to the FIR, registered after the police recorded the survivor's statement, the 19-year-old came to Gurugram from Tripura to pursue a BSc in Biotechnology at a private university and started living at a paying guest accommodation in Sector 69.

In September 2025, she connected with Shivam, also 19, on a dating app, and they started meeting each other. Shivam, who lived with his sister and was looking for a job, allegedly moved into a live-in relationship with her soon after.

The woman has told police that they planned to marry each other. However, she alleged that Shivam began suspecting her of cheating, following which the physical and mental abuse started.

The woman’s mother, a police officer in Tripura, claimed that on February 16, around 10 pm, she received a distress call from her daughter.

My daughter told me, "I don't have time, I will be killed... Shivam has been beating me and burning me for the last three days. He will kill me today." The mother further alleged that the accused confined her daughter to a room for three days and tortured her. She also accused Shivam of forcing her daughter to drink urine and burning her private parts using sanitiser.

She said the accused also stabbed her daughter multiple times.

The mother then approached the Gurugram police, who rescued her daughter.

"My daughter is very bright in her studies. She had come to Gurugram to study. However, Shivam lured her into a trap through an online app. My daughter's condition is very serious,” she said, adding that strict action should be taken against the accused.

The couple had been living together in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 69 for the last few months. During this period, he allegedly began assaulting her after suspecting her of cheating.

A Gurugram Police spokesperson said the case has been marked for close monitoring.

“Charges of rape and assault have already been added to the FIR, and the accused has been sent to jail. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

The woman was initially admitted to AIIMS-Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, police said.