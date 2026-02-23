Opposition distances itself from Youth Congress shirtless protest at AI summit

The Congress is finding itself isolated within the INDIA bloc and the larger Opposition over the “shirtless” demonstration by its youth wing at the AI summit on Friday.

Asked by reporters in Jhansi on the agitation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for which four Youth Congress activists are behind bars, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said: “They should not have protested in the manner in which the country is disrespected in front of foreign delegates.”

Trinamool MP Babul Supriyo posted on X: “The shirtless protest by members of the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit reflects poor judgment. At a forum attended by international leaders and global business figures, such conduct sends the wrong message about our national priorities.

“Democracy guarantees the right to protest but it also demands responsibility. When representing India before the world, partisan theatrics must give way to maturity and restraint. Political differences can be fought relentlessly but never at the expense of the nation’s honour and dignity.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha said the reasons for the protest were legitimate, but “I think it was not a good choice to protest at a summit of this nature....

Some other forum could have been chosen.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also condemned the Youth Congress demonstration.

“I did not like it.… Please understand that the BJP is trying to set a narrative at a time when allegations are swirling against them over the Epstein files, corruption, not allowing Parliament to run, and disallowing (the mention of) General Naravane’s book in Parliament. When they are accused, they try to divert,” he told reporters.

The undivided Shiv Sena was known for its militant protests such as digging up cricket pitches to sabotage matches between India and Pakistan. In the current political atmosphere, INDIA constituents such as the Sena (UBT) are mindful of the BJP deriving political mileage out of such agitations on the grounds of national pride.

Opposition leaders outside the INDIA bloc were more scathing.

BSP chief Mayawati posted on X: “The manner in which certain individuals — mostly identified as young Congress members — expressed their anger by going semi-nude during this event is utterly disgraceful and reprehensible.”

Former Andhra chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the “Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed”.

“Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country. Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world,” he posted on X.

The Youth Congress responded to his post with: “Dear Jagan, Your father, our proud leader Late Shri Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), dedicated his life to fighting communal, divisive & compromised forces. We understand you are facing CBI/ED cases, but at the very least, do not let your father’s legacy down so openly.”

The Congress has backed its colts.

Party MP from Tamil Nadu and former bureaucrat Sasikanth Senthil retweeted the Youth Congress’s reply to Reddy.

On Friday, Senthil wrote on X: “This is how protests happen across the world. No one at the Olympics, on Wall Street, or in Davos says, ‘Please don’t protest here, it might hurt our prestige.’ Public events attract public scrutiny, that’s the point.”