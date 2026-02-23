Animal-human conflict: Rhino attacks woman after straying into a Jalpaiguri tea garden

A middle-aged woman of a tea garden was injured when a rhinoceros, which had strayed into the garden from the Chapramari forest near Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district, attacked her on Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Gopi Bhunia, 45, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Mal superspecialty hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to forest department officials, the rhino entered Songachi tea garden, located some 50km from Jalpaiguri town, from the Chapramari forest around 7am on Sunday.

The incident occurred while Bhunia was sweeping the workers’ quarters area when the animal suddenly appeared in front of her.

It charged at her, knocked her down and then moved away from the spot, eyewitnesses said.

“The injured woman has been admitted to the Mal superspecialty hospital. The rhino has now moved towards the nearby Samsing forest area,” a forester from the Gorumara wildlife division said.

Forest personnel from the Gorumara wildlife division are maintaining close surveillance on the area to ensure that the rhino does not stray further into human

habitation.

Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Gorumara wildlife division, said the rhino was under strict monitoring by forest officials to prevent any animal-human conflict.

“All our efforts are being made to drive the rhino back into the forest safely,” he added.

Cop outreach

Calcutta police commissioner Supratim Sarkar and other senior officers of Kolkata Police met members of Pronam, a platform that works to uplift senior citizens, at Subhas Sarobar on Saturday. Aged people from five police station areas in the eastern suburban division attended the programme titled Pronamer Adda.