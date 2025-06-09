Suvendu Adhikari vows jail for Anubrata Mondal if BJP takes Bengal reins

Bolpur (WB), Jun 9 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that if the saffron party comes to power in West Bengal, TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal will be sent back to jail and not allowed to roam around freely.

Leading a massive 'Nari Samman Yatra' in Bolpur, the political backyard of Mondal, Adhikari demanded his immediate arrest over recent abusive and threatening remarks the TMC leader allegedly made against the officer-in-charge of Bolpur police station and his family members.

"The people's roar here proves that what Anubrata Mondal said was not just an insult to the Bolpur IC's wife and mother, but an affront to the dignity of every woman in Bengal," Adhikari said, addressing the rally.

The rally, which saw a large turnout of BJP workers and supporters, started from the Tourist Lodge area and culminated at Chourasta.

From the dais, Adhikari alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was protecting Mondal despite widespread public outrage.

"She is shielding him, but the people have already given their reply. We will bring justice. We will send him to jail when the BJP comes to power. He must be jailed for six years," he said.

Adhikari announced that he would return to Bolpur again on June 19 to intensify the movement and warned that Mamata Banerjee would be unseated with people's support.

"This is just the beginning. We will uproot this corrupt regime with the people by our side," he declared.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on last Thursday appeared before the police in connection with a case related to the use of "derogatory and abusive language" during a phone conversation with a police officer, after evading summons for a week citing health issues.

Mondal was earlier arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case and spent two years in jail. The Supreme Court granted him bail in July last year. PTI PNT NN

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.