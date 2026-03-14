Sikkim mandates advance permits and minimum stay for Lachen-Lachung tourists

The tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim has come up with a new notification, mentioning a slew of new regulations pertaining to the movement of tourists in the Lachen-Lachung axis in the northern parts of the Himalayan state.

On Thursday, C S Rao, the additional chief secretary of the department, issued the notification, saying tourists, travel agencies, transporters and other service providers should adhere to the regulations for smooth and safe travel of tourists to the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tourists visiting Lachen and Lachung will have to collect travel permits a day in advance. Travelling on the same day as the permit is issued will not be entertained. Also, the minimum tenure of stay for which the permit would be issued will be for three days and two nights, while the maximum tenure will be of six days and five nights,” said a source in the department.

Located in Mangan, the sole district that sits on the China border, Lachen and Lachung are two popular tourist destinations. Every year, thousands of tourists flock to these places, particularly in winter when the region experiences extensive snowfall.

However, in October 2023, as the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) wreaked havoc in Sikkim, both Lachen and Lachung had closed down for Sikkim. Though Lachung reopened after a few months, the road connectivity to Lachen was restored only a few days back and gradually, movement of tourists was allowed to the location.

After the road connectivity was restored, the Lachen Dzumsa (a local self-government) had mentioned that tourists should spend a minimum duration (days) while visiting north Sikkim and had written to the state police.

“It has also been mentioned that any premature return due to medical emergencies, appropriate intimation should be given at the check post in Toong (in Chungthang sub-division of Mangan), where the permits are checked,” said a senior tour operator based in Siliguri.

Such a duration of stay would also enable the tourists to acclimatise in the mountains and would also ensure that they do not make hurried and long travels, he

pointed out.

For the safety of tourists, tourist vehicles moving upwards (towards Lachen and Lachung) and downwards (towards Mangan and Gangtok) should cross the check-post at Toong latest by 4 pm.