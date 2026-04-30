Calcutta High Court to hear plea on use of only central govt employees as supervisors in Bengal polls

The Calcutta High Court will hear on Thursday a petition alleging that only the employees of the Union government and central PSUs were being deputed as supervisors by the Election Commission for counting of votes in the West Bengal assembly polls.

The matter would be heard by Justice Krishna Rao in the post-lunch session.

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Claiming that such appointments were not made in any other state, which went to the polls, petitioner's lawyer Kalyan Banerjee submitted that the chief electoral officer (CEO) does not have any jurisdiction to do so.

Banerjee, who is also a Trinamool Congress MP, claimed that state government employees were requisitioned for polling duty but were excluded from being deputed as counting supervisors by an order issued by the CEO on Tuesday.

The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases -April 23 and 29, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.