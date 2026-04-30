Bengal: Five injured in post-poll clashes in Behala Paschim; TMC, BJP trade charges

At least five persons were injured in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in south Kolkata's Behala on Wednesday night, hours after the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls ended, police said.

The incident took place at Ramkrishnapalli in ward 129 under Behala Paschim, where the injured included former councillor and TMC leader Anjan Das, they said, adding that two persons were detained on Thursday in connection with the incident.

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"A few of our party workers were sitting at a local office when a group of BJP-backed miscreants attacked them with bricks and bamboo sticks," a TMC leader in the locality alleged.

In the attack, Das sustained a head injury, while others suffered fractures and multiple injuries, he claimed.

The injured were taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, and one of them was later shifted to SSKM Hospital as his condition worsened, a policeman said.

TMC candidate from Behala Paschim, Ratna Chatterjee, alleged that the attack was unprovoked.

"Polling was peaceful throughout the day, and our workers were told not to react to any provocation. But soon after it ended, they attacked our men with bricks and sticks. The manner in which Anjan Das was beaten is unacceptable," she said.

Sanghita Das, wife of the injured leader, claimed, "There was a rain of bricks. They came with rods and sticks and thrashed them mercilessly." The BJP denied the allegations and blamed the TMC for initiating the violence. BJP leader Debjit Sarkar alleged that TMC supporters first attacked a saffron party worker.

"Anjan Das and his associates assaulted our worker, Prasenjit Brahma, a polling agent. They even went to his house and attacked him. Locals intervened to rescue him," he said.

Police said the matter is being investigated, and police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"We have received complaints regarding the matter. We are gathering CCTV footage and cross-checking the claims. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

The situation remained tense in the locality following the incident.

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