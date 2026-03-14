Over one lakh BJP supporters to relish Dalma at PM Modi’s rally amidst Kolkata’s LPG crunch

In between the charges from the Opposition and denials from the government on shortage of domestic LPG across the country, guess who did not have a problem arranging cylinders to feed the masses arriving at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

The BJP in Bengal.

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Modi’s visit to Kolkata ahead of the announcement of the poll schedule for Bengal and three other states, comes at a time when households and restaurants across the country have been grappling with supply concerns and rising LPG prices.

Gangesh Pandey, entrusted with the responsibility to ensure the BJP supporters were not left unfed, acknowledged that cylinders had to be purchased despite the ongoing shortage.

“Yes, we had to buy the cylinders. This is a big event, and it is our responsibility to arrange it. Non-vegetarian is not a part of the menu because it is ekadashi, and many people will be eating vegetarian. It is not because non-vegetarian take up more LPG. Dalma consumes equal cooking gas,” he said.

Pandey did not say how much “extra” the party had to pay or whether the cylinders were sourced from legitimate distributors.

The ruling Trinamool in Bengal did not lose any time in pointing out the row of cylinders close to the venue.

“Common people are struggling to find one LPG cylinder. Meanwhile, Modi’s party workers have hoarded multiple LPG cylinders for a ‘picnic’ at Brigade today during Modi’s sabha,” Trinamool spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh wrote on his X handle.

The leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had claimed on Friday there was no shortage of domestic LPG.

Pandey said the menu for the supporters was simple and entirely vegetarian. “Today we are making dal, rice and vegetables. There is one more item, Dalma and rice. More than one lakh people will be fed,” he said while supervising the cooking.

Makeshift kitchens were set up near Eden Gardens, adjacent to the sprawling Brigade Parade ground, where volunteers began preparations as early as 3am to cook for a crowd expected to cross one lakh people. LPG cylinders and ovens lined the cooking area while cooks chopped vegetables and prepared masala paste.

Dalma, a traditional dish from Odisha, is a hearty stew made with lentils and vegetables such as pumpkin, raw banana, brinjal and papaya, flavoured with roasted cumin and spices. This is often served with rice and is popular at community feasts and temple kitchens.

The rally at the Brigade Parade ground today commences the BJP’s Parivartan Sankalpa Yatra.