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regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Trump says Israeli strikes on Beirut 'delayed Iran peace deal by few hours'

The President told Fox News that the peace deal with Iran will be signed electronically on Sunday and the in-person signing will happen in Europe a week from now

PTI Published 15.06.26, 12:01 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about loosening a federal refrigerant rule, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about loosening a federal refrigerant rule, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington. AP/PTI

The signing of the US-Iran deal to end the conflict in West Asia has been delayed by a few hours due to Israel's strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, US President Donald Trump told local media here.

Trump said he was shocked when he heard about the Israeli strike in Beirut, and fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump told US media outlet Axios.

The President told Fox News that the peace deal with Iran will be signed electronically on Sunday and the in-person signing will happen in Europe a week from now.

Trump said he was also speaking to interlocutors in Iran to dissuade them from responding to Israeli air strikes in Beirut.

"What the f*** are you doing," Trump told Netanyahu in a phone call, according to Fox News.

"Why did Bibi have to do a f***ing attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that," Trump told Axios.

Earlier, Trump urged Israel and Iran against any further attacks after Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region…Let's not blow it," Trump said on Truth Social as Iran threatened a military response. Trump reacted on social media.

According to local media reports, the deal does not solve the thorniest issues between the US and Iran, including Iran's nuclear program or its billions of dollars in frozen funds, but offers a 60-day framework for technical discussions.

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Donald Trump Iran War Israel-Hezbollah War Ceasefire
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President Donald Trump speaks during an event about loosening a federal refrigerant rule, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington.
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(Israel strikes) delayed the (peace deal) signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now

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