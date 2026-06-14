Liquor retailers in Bengal allege unauthorised collection of Rs 300 crore, demand investigation

Retail liquor traders in West Bengal have alleged that around Rs 300 crore was collected from them between 2022 and 2025 as transportation charges, even though the state's distributor-depot supply system puts the onus of the payment on distributors.

Demanding an inquiry into the matter by the Excise Department, the Society for the Welfare of West Bengal Foreign Liquor Licensees said the distributor-depot system introduced by the state government mandates that distributors would supply liquor to retailers' godowns at their own expense.

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However, retailers were being made to pay Rs 10-13 per case as transportation charges for beer supplies, contrary to norms, stated the letter to the Excise Commissioner.

The retailers' body alleged that the members were being charged transportation and delivery fees despite the distributor-depot model envisaging the supply of products to retail outlets at the distributors' cost.

It claimed that such charges were collected without receipts, bills or supporting documents and that retailers were often compelled to pay to avoid disruption of supplies.

"Based on estimates and depot dispatch figures, the collections from beer, foreign liquor and country liquor supplies between 2022 and 2025 will be around Rs 300 crore," the society's secretary, Bijon Kumar Patra, told PTI.

For beer, the charge was for transport, while similar concerns were raised about supplies in the foreign liquor and country liquor segments, where charges were levied as loading and unloading fees, it said.

The industry body pointed out that the system enabled certain politically connected individuals to derive financial benefits instead of the money accruing to government revenues.

Although the body did not provide documentary evidence to support this claim, it had previously complained to the excise department without a positive result during the previous TMC-led government.

The association urged the Excise Department to probe the issue, stop the alleged collection of unauthorised transportation charges, and ensure transparency and consistency in implementing the liquor distribution framework.

"The distributor-depot system was introduced to streamline supply and ensure efficient delivery to retailers. In light of concerns raised by members regarding transportation charges, we have requested the authorities to examine the matter, provide necessary clarification, and ensure uniform implementation of the distribution policy across the state," Patra said.

The distributor-depot model was introduced by the West Bengal government in 2021 as part of efforts to revamp the liquor supply chain, replacing the earlier arrangement under the state-run West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Ltd in the delivery chain to retailers.

The state entity was created in 2017 to take over wholesale liquor distribution in the state, with the government then stating that the move would bring greater transparency and regulatory control over the sector.

The corporation gradually assumed control of wholesale distribution across districts between 2017 and 2018.

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