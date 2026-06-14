TMC internal rift: Abhishek Banerjee urges Speaker not to recognise breakaway faction

Ahead of its rebel MPs' planned meeting with Speaker Om Birla, the Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, has written to the Speaker, urging him not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the party.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party is facing a massive rebellion among its lawmakers after its defeat in the Bengal assembly election. The dissident camp has claimed that it has 22 MPs and will meet the Speaker on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.

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In his letter, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee requested that his submission be placed on record that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) be treated as a single political party represented in the House only through its duly authorised leader and whip, and that the party be given an opportunity to present its case before any decision is taken on any communication from dissident MPs.

The letter dated June 10 was submitted on Sunday by TMC MPs Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad at Birla's residence here.

"Treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC," Banerjee said in his letter.

"Afford the AITC an opportunity of being heard before any decision is taken on any communication of the nature referred to above, should the same be received," he said.

Banerjee also contended that any merger claim would require both a merger of the political party and the support of two-thirds of legislators, and that satisfying only one of these conditions would not be sufficient under the law.

The rebel camp has maintained that it enjoys the backing of a majority of the party's parliamentary strength.

Abhishek Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress reserves its right to initiate proceedings under the anti-defection law against any conduct violating the provisions of the Tenth Schedule.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said two more Lok Sabha members were expected to join the faction shortly, which would take its strength in the House to 22.

"We are meeting the Speaker tomorrow and will seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc," she said.

The battle for control of the TMC is being fought simultaneously in Parliament and the West Bengal Assembly.

Last week, 64 of the party's 80 MLAs broke away and secured recognition as a separate legislative formation from Speaker Rathindra Bose, with Ritabrata Banerjee being recognised as the Leader of Opposition.

That decision has been challenged by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction before the Calcutta High Court.