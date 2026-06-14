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regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 June 2026

Bengal orders central forces to shift out of district schools before June 20 withdrawal

Nearly 165 schools across the state continue to have CAPF personnel even though the electoral process has ended, a senior official said; The continued presence of security personnel in school buildings was affecting normal teaching and learning activities, he added

PTI Published 14.06.26, 07:04 PM
CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh (IPS) arrives at Diamond Harbour during the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, in South 24 Parganas district, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh (IPS) arrives at Diamond Harbour during the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, in South 24 Parganas district, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. PTI

The Bengal government has asked district administrations to immediately relocate Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel still stationed in schools after the assembly polls to ensure normal operations at the educational institutions, an official said on Sunday.

In a recent communication to district magistrates and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the school education department said that classes resumed after the summer vacation on June 1, and there was no longer any justification for educational institutions to remain occupied by central forces deployed for election duty.

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The assembly elections were held in two phases in April, with the results being declared on May 4.

Nearly 165 schools across the state continue to have CAPF personnel even though the electoral process has ended, a senior official of the department said.

The continued presence of security personnel in school buildings was affecting normal teaching and learning activities, he said.

"Educational institutions must be allowed to function normally. District administrations have been instructed to make alternative arrangements for the CAPF in non-educational government buildings and ensure that school premises are vacated without delay," the official told PTI.

The CAPF had set up temporary camps in schools in various districts during the election period.

Teachers at several schools had complained that classrooms were unavailable, compelling them to take classes in corridors, balconies and other makeshift locations, he said.

At present, 500 companies – 50,000 to 75,000 security personnel – of CAPFs are deployed in Bengal primarily for post-poll law and order management following a request from the Bengal government. They are scheduled to stay in the state till June 20, officials said.

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