Rain to keep Kolkata comfortable through the week, day temperatures in 33°C to 35°C range

Kolkata is set for a relatively pleasant week with intermittent rain and thunderstorms likely to keep temperatures in check, according to the India Meteorological Department's latest seven-day forecast issued on Sunday.

The city is expected to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places on most days from June 15 to June 21. A brief dip in rainfall activity is likely on Tuesday, June 16, when only isolated light showers are forecast. Thereafter, wet conditions are expected to return and persist through the rest of the week.

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The IMD has indicated that there will be no large change in maximum temperatures across Gangetic West Bengal during the next seven days. Kolkata's daytime temperature is likely to hover between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27°C to 29°C through the week.

On Sunday, June 14, a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely at one or two places in Kolkata. No significant weather warnings have been issued for the city after the first day of the forecast period.

While Kolkata may escape any major weather alerts, districts across south Bengal are expected to witness periodic thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in the western districts.

In north Bengal, widespread rain, thunderstorms and spells of heavy rainfall are forecast through the week, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

For Kolkata residents, the coming days promise a mix of cloudy skies, passing showers and relatively moderate June temperatures, offering some respite from intense summer heat.