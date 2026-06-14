American rock band Foo Fighters to perform in India? Here’s what we know

A cryptic post shared by BookMyShow Live and Bandland has fuelled speculation that American rock band Foo Fighters could be set for their first-ever performance in India.

The official Instagram account of BookMyShow Live posted an image on Sunday featuring a lone bass drum against a red backdrop, carrying a small ray gun decal where a band logo would typically appear.

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Fans took to the comments section to connect the dots. Several users commented that the image alluded to Foo Fighters, whose iconic ray gun artwork first appeared on the cover of the band's 1995 self-titled debut album.

The bass drum has also been interpreted as a reference to frontman Dave Grohl's beginnings as a drummer before forming the band.

The official Foo Fighters Instagram account commented on the teaser post with a pair of eye emojis, further fuelling the speculation. BookMyShow Live responded with the same emoji.

Bandland is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on January 29, 2027, and in Mumbai on January 31, 2027.

Foo Fighters is an American rock band formed in Seattle in 1994. The group was initially launched as a solo project by former Nirvana drummer Grohl following the disbandment of Nirvana in 1994.

The current lineup comprises Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and drummer Ilan Rubin.

Over the course of their career, Foo Fighters have won 15 Grammy Awards, including five wins for Best Rock Album. In 2021, the band received the Global Icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its first year of eligibility.

The band's 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, was released on April 24.