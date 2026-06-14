Cockroach Janta Party expands protests to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur; continues demands over Pradhan's resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several other organisations staged protests in Hyderabad and Bangalore on Sunday demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the education sector, while the party announced a similar protest in Jaipur on Monday as part of its nationwide agitation.

1 6 Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) address a press conference after the cancellation of permission for their proposed programme, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (PTI)

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Protesters gathered in large numbers at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad to voice their frustration against the NDA government at the Centre. The protest focused on issues such as the NEET paper leak, alleged irregularities related to the CBSE's on-screen marking system, rising unemployment and concerns over the education sector.

Activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who attended the Hyderabad protest, stressed the need for making a "bhay-mukt Bharat" (fear-free India).

He called for a functional democracy, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to take accountability for systemic lapses.

"And in the future, we should bring a functional democracy in which India is fear-free, in which India is hatred-free, in which everyone should be granted freedom without any questions," he said.

Wangchuk clarified that the agitation is not a bid for power or to challenge any political outfit, but to raise public awareness and safeguard citizens' rights.

"This is not a movement to become an education minister or to form a party. This is a movement to correct the wrong that is happening in the country, especially with the youth. This is an awakening," he said.

2 6 Activist Sonam Wangchuk greets a gathering during a protest staged by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE’s on-screen marking system, at Dharna Chowk, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (PTI)

Wangchuk noted that the agitation is not limited to just exams, but aimed at strengthening the education system and developing a roadmap for reforms.

"Not just fixing the broken system, or bringing in a new, bright system. We will discuss this further. But today, the biggest problem that has arisen is that of exams, in which they are getting cancelled, in which they are getting leaked, in which everything is going wrong," he asserted.

Emphasising that truth and non-violence are their path and justice their destination, he expressed hope that students affected by exam irregularities would soon get justice.

According to him, a few schools in India offer education that is ahead of America, while most students are stuck in schools that are "worse than that of Sub-Saharan Africa".

3 6 An activist during a protest staged by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE’s on-screen marking system, at Dharna Chowk, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Sunday, June 14, 2026 (PTI)

"If our coming generations are in such a state, then how come there will be Viksit Bharat by 2047?" Wangchuk asked.

The protesters raised slogans such as "We want justice" and "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign". They held placards reading "Justice for Students", "Stop Paper Leak", "NEET Paper Leak--Our Dreams are not for Sale" and "Accountability is not optional", while some attendees wore T-shirts carrying the message "Justice for NEET Students".

Different organisations, including student associations, extended support to the CJP's protest.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was not present at the Hyderabad protest. Vijeta Dahiya, one of the party's spokespersons, attended and addressed the gathering.

4 6 Activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses a gathering during a protest staged by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE’s on-screen marking system, at Dharna Chowk, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (PTI)

A senior police official said permission had been granted to the CJP to hold the dharna until Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the party announced that it will hold a protest at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Monday on various demands, including Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.

"The protest would focus on issues of youth, students, parents and the general public, including rising unemployment, alleged irregularities in the education sector, paper leak cases in recruitment examinations and other matters of public interest," programme convenor Deepak Balian said.

Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, Wangchuk and several other leaders and social activists are expected to participate in the Jaipur programme.

5 6 An activist during a protest staged by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE’s on-screen marking system, at Dharna Chowk, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (PTI)

6 6 Activists during a protest staged by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE’s on-screen marking system, at Dharna Chowk, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (PTI)

The party appealed to citizens, students, youth and parents across Rajasthan to join the protest in support of democratic rights and public-interest issues.

Dipke had launched the nationwide agitation in Pune on June 11, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.