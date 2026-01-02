Tiger attacks drop; net breaches come down from 22 in 2024 to two in 2025 in one forest division

An experiment by the state forest department to curb tiger attacks by increasing the height of nylon net fencing along village perimeters in vulnerable pockets of Sundarbans has led to a sharp decline in incidents of animal intrusion into nearby hamlets over the past one year or so.

In 2024, at least 22 cases of tiger attacks were reported from Sundarbans under the South 24-Parganas forest division after big cats breached the earlier eight-foot-high nylon fencing and strayed into human settlements. The repeated intrusions had heightened fear in fringe villages, particularly in low-lying areas where the fencing was easily damaged by tides and weather.

Following this, the South 24-Parganas forest division initiated a programme early last year to replace and repair the old nylon fences and extend their height to 10 feet in the most vulnerable stretches. Since the installation of the taller fencing, tiger intrusions into villages have largely stopped.

Sundarbans, home to one of the largest mangrove forests in the world and a significant population of Bengal tigers, has long struggled with man-animal conflicts. Foresters believe that strengthening physical barriers, along with sustained monitoring, could play a crucial role in reducing fatalities while ensuring the protection of both villagers and the endangered big cats.

As part of the initiative, the divisional forest authorities took up repair and replacement work along a total stretch of about 80km in four forest ranges — Raidighi, Ramganga, Jharkhali and Patharpratima. While the project has received partial approval so far, execution is underway, with most of the work already completed.

Divisional forest officer (South 24-Parganas) Nisha Goswami said: “In early 2024, we had submitted a proposal for the repair and replacement of damaged fencing, as the nylon net fencing had deteriorated in many areas, making villages vulnerable to tiger attacks. The proposal was approved, and work has been completed for about 70 per cent of the total stretch of 80km.”

Explaining the rationale behind raising the fence height, Goswami said: “In many vulnerable areas, we extended the height of the fencing from eight feet to 10 feet, as it appeared the earlier fencing was too low and tigers could breach it by jumping over. This has worked well. Since the new fencing was installed, only about two incidents of tiger attacks have occurred because of breaches in the heightened fencing.”

Official records of the South 24-Parganas forest division show that only two tiger attacks were reported till December 31, a dramatic fall from the previous year. The foresters attributed the reduction primarily to the taller fencing.

Residents of fringe villages said the change was visible. In 2024, tigers were frequently seen entering villages and attacking people, especially towards the end of the year. The heightened fencing, villagers said, has acted as a major safeguard.

Sujit Sanpui, a forest guard posted in the Maipith area, said: “In 2024, the fencing could not be replaced in many places. But this year, major work to increase the height of the fencing has been carried out in several areas, which has greatly reduced incidents of tiger attacks inside villages.”

Resident Soumitra Debnath of Maipith said: “Every year, by the time December arrives, several incidents of tiger attacks used to occur, as the animals often crossed the fencing to enter villages in search of food or prey. But till December 31, 2025, no such major incident had occurred except for two. This is unusual. Extending the height of the fencing has helped minimise attacks.”

The forest department said fencing repair and monitoring would continue as a year-round activity in the ecologically fragile region, where human settlements exist close to tiger habitats.

“We have been trying our best to keep the tigers inside the forest,” Goswami told The Telegraph. “Our objective is to ensure that tigers do not come out. Repair and replacement of fencing is a year-round programme. Last year, we replaced fencing in many areas and undertook continuous monitoring to ensure the tigers remain within the forest.”