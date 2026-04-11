Man held for son’s death in Jalpaiguri

A 32-year-old man was found dead at Amarkhana, under the jurisdiction of Nagar Berubari panchayat, in the Jalpaiguri Sadar block on Friday.

A source said later in the day police nabbed the deceased’s father, who confessed to killing his son.

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A team from the Kotwali police station, acting on a report, found Kamalesh Roy, aka Papon, dead in his house.

He was lying on the bed with a deep injury on his forehead, and there were signs of heavy bleeding at the scene.

The deceased, who lived with his parents and son, had separated from his wife.

A source said Kamalesh was an alcoholic and would frequently get into arguments and physical altercations with his parents.

Kamalesh returned home intoxicated on Thursday night and assaulted his mother. Frightened, she left the house with her six-month-old grandchild and went to a relative’s residence.

Kamalesh and his father, Rabi Roy, were in the house.

Rabi raised an alarm about his son’s death on Friday morning and fled the scene. The police initiated a search and later caught him.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area for security.