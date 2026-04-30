Heavy rain triggers flash flood: 300 people from Nagrakata leave home as streams suddenly swell

Residents across Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata block, including the Model Village area in Bamangdanga-Tondu tea estate, spent a sleepless Tuesday night, fearing a rerun of the devastating floods of October 5 last year.

A sudden bout of intense rainfall in the catchment areas of Sukhani and Rangati, two streams that flow through the block, led to a surge in their water levels and caused the flash flood.

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The water spilled onto the banks of the streams, inundating around 30 houses in the block.

Due to the flood, guardwalls on banks collapsed, culverts were damaged and at least one embankment was breached.

Panic prompted around 300 people from Model Village, Sukhanibusty and Nagrakatabusty to leave their homes. Many moved their vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, and other belongings to safer locations, and remained awake through the night.

“It rained heavily throughout the night and water levels of both Sukhani and Rangati rose. Late at night, we received a call from the Tondu area warning that the water levels in the Tanatani and Jaldhaka rivers were rising. From that moment, we were too anxious to sleep. We stayed awake the entire night. By morning, despite the rise in water levels, the situation thankfully did not worsen,” said Sorel Tigga, a resident of Bamangdanga model village.

Tigga said he was reminded of the flash floods of October 5 last year that wreaked havoc and claimed at least 11 lives in the model village.

Hasu Sheikh, a resident of Nagrakatabusty, said: “The water of Sukhani rose during the night and flooded our house. The current was so strong that all 12 members of our family somehow managed to escape and took shelter on the road, where we spent the entire night.”

Sujan Sheikh, another resident of the locality, also had his house flooded by Sukhani on Tuesday night.

“With great difficulty, I managed to move my e-rickshaw out of the premises and reach a safer place,” he said.

Sudama Oraon, a resident and a panchayat member of the Sulkapara panchayat in Nagrakata block, said that due to Tuesday night’s intense rainfall, river water entered around 30 houses in the area.

As the news spread, the block administration also acted, sending teams to different locations.

“We have received reports that water from the Sukhani River entered around 30 houses. Teams were sent for inspection. The full extent of the damage will be known once we receive the complete report. There was a flash flood, but eventually, the water receded,” said Joyprakash Mondal, the BDO of Nagrakata.

Residents said that heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning began around 9pm on Tuesday, disrupting power supply almost immediately. As Sukhani swelled, areas such as Sukhanibusty, Nagrakatabusty and Bijoynagar were inundated. Rainfall continued till 4am on Wednesday, they said.

The swollen Sukhani also swept away some trees. In the Naya Sylee tea estate, a culvert collapsed, cutting off access and preventing students from attending school.