Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Sagar Island on January 5 to review Gangasagar mela preparations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on January 5 to review preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela, an official said on Wednesday.

During the visit, Banerjee will hold a preparatory meeting with the district administration and is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects. She will also lay the foundation stone for a 4-km bridge over the Muriganga river.

The bridge project, estimated to cost around Rs 17 crore, is expected to be completed within four years.

“At the beginning of the new year, she will conduct an on-ground inspection to assess the final arrangements for the Gangasagar Mela. As per the tentative itinerary, she will arrive at the Sagar Island on January 5, chair a preparatory meeting with senior officials of South 24 Parganas district administration, and return to Kolkata on January 6,” the bureaucrat told PTI.

The chief minister had recently chaired a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna to review preparations for the mela.

The Gangasagar Mela will begin on January 10 and continue till January 16, while the holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti will take place on January 14.