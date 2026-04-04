Main accused rounded up; lawyer Mofakkerul Islam picked up from Bagdogra airport

The Bengal CID on Friday arrested lawyer Mofakkerul Islam from the Bagdogra airport in connection with the confinement of seven judicial officers in Malda district on Wednesday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP loaned Islam from the AIMIM and blamed the Congress and the ISF also for the hostage situation.

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“Mofakkerul Islam, the main accused and instigator in the recent incident of road blockade, violence and wrongful detention of judicial officers at Kaliachak has been arrested by CID, West Bengal, this morning from the close vicinity of Bagdogra airport,” Bengal police said in an X post at 11.43am on Friday.

While NH12 was blocked for around 10 hours at Sujapur on Wednesday, the judicial officers were being held hostage by a mob at the Kaliachak 2 block development office in Mothabari, around 8km away. Thousands of people blocked the highway and gheraoed the judicial officers after their names had been struck off the voter list as part of the SIR drive.

Islam was arrested on a day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Mothabari to begin its probe.

Islam was produced in a Malda court and remanded in police custody for 14 days. His driver, Akramul Bagani, was also arrested and sent to police custody for seven days.

The additional director-general (ADG) (north Bengal), K. Jayaraman, had said earlier in the day that three cases had been registered against Islam. “The CID helped the police arrest Islam from Bagdogra. He was seen instigating the people. We will bring him to Malda from Bagdogra for questioning. He was accused of blocking NH12 for a long time,” the officer had said earlier in the day.

A team of CID officers tracked Islam’s movement and found him travelling from Sujapur to Alipurduar. Sources said he rode pillion on a two-wheeler with Bagani and apparently made a few calls while moving.

“Almost immediately, immigration officials at the Bagdogra airport were alerted to the possibility of Islam flying out,” a senior CID officer said.

CID sources said the duo were arrested soon after he bought tickets for a flight to Bengaluru.

The 40-member NIA team reached the Kaliachak 2 BDO office around 4.15pm and inspected the premises and adjoining areas. Officials also visited Amritala, where the convoy of judicial officers was allegedly attacked while being escorted back to Malda town early Thursday morning.

Sources said the NIA collected CCTV footage, photographs and spoke to residents as part of its preliminary investigation. “Mofakkerul Islam might be taken into NIA custody in connection with the Mothabari incident,” a police source said.

Jayaraman admitted there had been a delay in rescuing the judicial officers who had been confined to the BDO office.

The police also made multiple arrests across Malda district.

Nine persons were picked up from Englishbazar in connection with stone-pelting at a police vehicle, while six others were arrested from the Mothabari police station areas for allegedly detaining the judicial officers inside the BDO office for over seven hours.

Despite simmering discontent, no fresh protests or road blockades were reported in the district on Friday.

While being taken into custody, Islam denied the allegations. “There was no instigation on my part. As long as even a single valid voter is kept out of the electoral rolls, the movement will continue,” he said.

Islam rejected chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s charges and denied any current links with the AIMIM, though he had contested the 2021 Assembly polls as its candidate from Itahar in Malda district.

CID sources said Islam came under police scrutiny immediately after his allegedly provocative speech at Kaliachak.

Standing atop a car and addressing hundreds of agitators, Islam said no one would budge from the spot and called the district magistrate and the superintendent of police by their posts.

“We have just one word. This agitation is to save our children,” Islam was heard telling the agitators. “It is not just about marking your presence. We will come here and lie down with a towel tied around our stomach.”