MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 November 2025

Vidyasagar Setu to remain fully closed for vehicles on November 23 from 6 am to 2 am for repair work

Vehicles coming from CGR Road towards the bridge will be diverted at Hastings Crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 20.11.25, 11:31 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

The Kolkata Traffic Police on Thursday said the ‘Vidyasagar Setu’ will remain fully closed for vehicular traffic from 6 am to 2 pm on Sunday for “critical repair and rehabilitation work”.

All traffic moving towards and across the bridge will be diverted, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maintenance, which includes the replacement of stay and holding-down cables, bearings, and other components, is being carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority, he said.

Also Read

"Westbound vehicles approaching the bridge from AJC Bose Road and KP Road will be rerouted via Hastings Crossing to alternative routes such as St George’s Gate Road, Strand Road, and Howrah Bridge," he said.

Vehicles coming from CGR Road towards the bridge will be diverted at Hastings Crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

RELATED TOPICS

Vehicles Kolkata Traffic Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Women power Nitish Kumar to victory yet gain only three minister posts in Bihar

Bicycles were provided for free to girl students, 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies, 35 per cent reservation in police recruitment, hikes in monthly pensions for widows and physically-challenged women were announced
India's Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (inset) Ricky Ponting
Quote left Quote right

India don’t play spin as well as they once did. They’re evening it up for everybody else

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT