Windows shattered at JD Vance’s Cincinnati home, one detained as police probe incident

Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance after one person was taken into custody, CNN reported on Monday, citing a US law enforcement source.

Authorities do not believe the individual was able to enter the residence, and the Vance family was not at home at the time of the incident, the report said. Local media outlets reported what appeared to be damage to at least one window at the property.

Pictures from the scene showed broken or damaged windows at the Vice President’s home, though it remains unclear what exactly occurred or how the damage was caused. Officials have not disclosed the identity of the person taken into custody or the possible motive behind the incident.

CNN said investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the episode, but early assessments suggest the suspect did not breach the interior of the home. Authorities have not indicated whether charges have been filed.

The incident has prompted heightened attention from security agencies, though officials stressed there is no indication of a wider threat.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the attacker was targeting JD Vance or his family, CNN reported quoting a law enforcement official.