MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

Gas pipeline leak triggers fire at ONGC well in Andhra's Konaseema; no casualties reported

Following the gas leakage and the subsequent fire, senior ONGC officials from Rajahmundry rushed to the site, an official said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 05.01.26, 04:55 PM
A huge fire erupted due to a gas pipeline leakage at an ONGC well at Irusumanda village of Malikipuram mandal in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday.

A huge fire erupted due to a gas pipeline leakage at an ONGC well at Irusumanda village of Malikipuram mandal in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. Screengrab

A gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district triggered a fire on Monday, prompting an emergency response from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and the local administration.

There were no reports of death or injury, according to preliminary information shared by an official of the Maharatna company.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," an official told PTI.

Also Read

Following the gas leakage and the subsequent fire, senior ONGC officials from Rajahmundry rushed to the site, the official said.

The Konaseema district administration is also attending to the situation and coordinating firefighting and safety measures at the site.

Deep Industries Ltd is a Production Enhancement Contractor of ONGC and had won a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports.

The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year, the official added.

RELATED TOPICS

Gas Pipeline Casualties
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raises troubling questions’: Opp clubs SC bail denial to Umar Khalid with Ram Rahim’s parole

On Monday, as the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, convicted rapist and murderer Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on his 15th parole since 2017
Quote left Quote right

I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT