Gas pipeline leak triggers fire at ONGC well in Andhra's Konaseema; no casualties reported

A gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district triggered a fire on Monday, prompting an emergency response from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and the local administration.

There were no reports of death or injury, according to preliminary information shared by an official of the Maharatna company.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," an official told PTI.

Following the gas leakage and the subsequent fire, senior ONGC officials from Rajahmundry rushed to the site, the official said.

The Konaseema district administration is also attending to the situation and coordinating firefighting and safety measures at the site.

Deep Industries Ltd is a Production Enhancement Contractor of ONGC and had won a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports.

The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year, the official added.