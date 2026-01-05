38-year-old man in custody for alleged rape and aggravated sexual assault of minor

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape and aggravated sexual assault of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl near her home on the eastern suburban fringes of the city.

Police said the man, who works as a truck helper, had found the child alone and attacked her near a railway bridge off Beleghata on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child’s screams had alerted her family and neighbours, who went to her rescue.

The child was found to be injured and bleeding from her private parts when they found her. The child has been admitted to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The accused man was captured from the spot and handed over to the police.

However, as the spot where the incident happened is under the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police, a case was registered with Sealdah GRP based on the complaint of the parents.

The accused was arrested and charged with sections of rape of a minor and aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.