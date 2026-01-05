MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

38-year-old man in custody for alleged rape and aggravated sexual assault of minor

Police said the man, who works as a truck helper, had found the child alone and attacked her near a railway bridge off Beleghata on Saturday afternoon

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.01.26, 07:22 AM
representational image

representational image

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape and aggravated sexual assault of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl near her home on the eastern suburban fringes of the city.

Police said the man, who works as a truck helper, had found the child alone and attacked her near a railway bridge off Beleghata on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child’s screams had alerted her family and neighbours, who went to her rescue.

The child was found to be injured and bleeding from her private parts when they found her. The child has been admitted to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The accused man was captured from the spot and handed over to the police.

However, as the spot where the incident happened is under the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police, a case was registered with Sealdah GRP based on the complaint of the parents.

The accused was arrested and charged with sections of rape of a minor and aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

RELATED TOPICS

Rape Case Minor Girl Sexual Assault Beleghata
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump posts welfare data on immigrants from Pakistan, Nepal, China; India not on list

Trump has shared a chart highlighting welfare usage among immigrant households from various countries, a list that notably excludes India while naming several South Asian nations
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

BJP has sunk to patriarchal barbarism by urging husbands to lock up their wives at home

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT