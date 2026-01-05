MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

Venezuelan oil tankers sail in ‘dark’ mode towards China despite US blockade, Maduro’s capture

All the identified vessels are under sanctions and most of them are supertankers that typically carry Venezuelan crude to China, according to TankerTrackers.com and shipping documents from state-run Venezuelan oil company PDVSA

Reuters Published 05.01.26, 07:08 PM
Oil tankers anchored near Puerto Cabello

Oil tankers anchored near Puerto Cabello File picture

About a dozen tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude oil and fuel have left the country's waters in dark mode since the start of the year, according to documents seen by Reuters and industry sources including monitoring service TankerTrackers.com.

The movements suggest a potential breaking of a strict blockade imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump before the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. troops in the early hours of Saturday morning. Trump said on Saturday that the oil embargo remained in full force after Maduro's extraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the identified vessels are under sanctions and most of them are supertankers that typically carry Venezuelan crude to China, according to TankerTrackers.com and shipping documents from state-run Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.

Representatives of the White House, the U.S. State Department, PDVSA and Venezuela's oil ministry did not respond immediately to requests for comment outside of business hours early on Monday.

Also Read

A separate group of smaller ships, also under sanctions, left the country after discharging imports or completing domestic trips.

At least four of the departed tankers left Venezuelan waters on Saturday through a route north of Margarita island after briefly stopping near the country's maritime border, TankerTrackers.com said after identifying the vessels using satellite images.

A source with knowledge of the departure paperwork told Reuters that at least four supertankers had been cleared by Venezuelan authorities to leave in dark mode.

It was not immediately clear if the departures were in defiance of the U.S. blockade. Though President Trump said that the oil embargo had not been lifted, he added that Venezuela's largest customers, including China, would keep receiving oil.

PDVSA had accumulated a large inventory of floating storage since the U.S. blockade began last month, dragging the country's oil exports to a standstill. The company is reducing oil output and asked some joint ventures to shut well clusters because of accumulated oil and residual fuel stocks both onshore and in vessels anchored near its ports.

Oil exports are Venezuela's main source of revenue, which will be needed by an interim government led by Oil Minister and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to finance spending and secure stability in the country.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Nicolas Maduro
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuelan oil tankers sail in ‘dark’ mode towards China despite US blockade, Maduro’s capture

All the identified vessels are under sanctions and most of them are supertankers that typically carry Venezuelan crude to China, according to TankerTrackers.com and shipping documents from state-run Venezuelan oil company PDVSA
Pratika Rawal
Quote left Quote right

Hey Grok, I DO NOT authorize you to take, modify, or edit ANY photo of mine

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT