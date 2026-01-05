After Venezuela, who could be next as Donald Trump expands Monroe Doctrine?

The US military operation in Venezuela to capture President Nicolás Maduro has triggered a fresh round of speculation about Washington’s next moves, particularly in the Americas.

There are no confirmed invasion plans. But US President Donald Trump’s language, recent military actions and official strategy documents point to a sharper posture built around a revived Monroe Doctrine.

The administration has framed this approach as a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, asserting US pre-eminence in the hemisphere and reserving the right to use force to enforce it.

The Monroe Doctrine, named after US President James Monroe and articulated in the 1800s, holds that any intervention in the affairs of the Americas by foreign powers is a potentially hostile act against the US.

“The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we’ve superseded it by a lot, by a real lot,” Trump said after the Venezuela raid, dubbed Operation Absolute Resolve. “They now call it the Donroe document,” he said, adding the D from Donald, his first name..

“American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again,” he said.

Page 15 of Trump’s National Security Strategy explicitly commits the US to defending its dominance in the region, including through military means if required.

Following the January 3, 2026 operation in Venezuela, after months of US strikes on drug boats and facilities beginning in September 2025, Trump’s public remarks have singled out multiple countries as needing to act like “good neighbours”.

Mexico

Trump has repeatedly blamed Mexican cartels for fentanyl trafficking and border instability in the US.

After the Venezuela operation, AP reported that Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday that he has offered to send US troops to Mexico because “the cartels are running Mexico.”

Briefings prepared for the administration have reportedly outlined options ranging from targeted raids to sustained cross-border operations, justified by claims that Mexico cannot control the cartels on its own.

Colombia

Trump explicitly mentioned Colombia during post-Venezuela press conferences, warning of consequences for countries he views as aligned with US adversaries.

The criticism has centred on Bogotá’s regional stance, concerns about drug networks, and fears that Venezuela-linked actors could find refuge there. Colombia’s strategic location and its past leftist leadership have made it a focus of US pressure.

Trump said the government in Bogotá was run by “a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States”.

“And he’s not going to be doing it very long. Let me tell you,” Trump said, referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

When asked if he meant a US operation against Colombia, Trump said, “Sounds good to me.”

“He's making cocaine and they're sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass,” Trump said at a press conference on Saturday, referring to Petro.

Canada

Trump’s comments about Canada being a “51st state” were delivered jokingly, but they have fed speculation about rising pressure on even close allies. Analysts point to trade disputes, border issues, and Arctic resource competition as potential flashpoints.

While no military action is expected, scenarios discussed include tariff escalation, expanded joint patrols, and greater US leverage through NORAD and Arctic basing.

Greenland

On 21 December, 2025, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, tasking him with advancing US interests including potential integration into America.

“I will say this about Greenland - we need Greenland from a national security standpoint. It’s very strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump had said.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Sunday: “When the President of the United States says that ‘we need Greenland’ and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it’s not just wrong. It’s disrespectful.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, “It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the US needing to take over Greenland. The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom.”

Iran

Trump authorised strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in 2025, in coordination with Israel. With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for further action, the risk of escalation remains high in 2026.

Trump has said that if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, the US will come to their rescue. "We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

Nigeria

The US conducted strikes against jihadist groups in Nigeria as part of a broader seven-country campaign in 2025. While not framed as an invasion, expanded counterterror operations and base access remain on the table.

Trump authorised strikes in seven countries in 2025: Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Nigeria, and Venezuela. The scale and spread of these actions have reinforced the perception that military force has become a primary tool of policy.

Cuba (unlikely)

Cuba has once again been pushed into the spotlight. Trump has accused Havana of sustaining socialism in the region and supporting Venezuelan oil smuggling. However, at Mar-a-Lago, he said Cuba’s communist regime “looks like it’s ready to fall” on its own.

The rhetoric has raised concerns about possible naval pressure, covert action, or renewed blockade measures.

Cuba’s foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote on X on Saturday: “We strongly condemn the ongoing military aggression by the US against Venezuela. The bombings and acts of war against Caracas and other locations in the country are cowardly acts against a nation that has not attacked the US or any other country.”

However, what Trump said does not seem in line with US military action: "I think it’s gonna fall. I don't think we need any action. Looks like it's going down. About ‍to be down for the count. Cuba looks like it’s going down."