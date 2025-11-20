Kolkata metro to begin Saturday services on Purple Line from November 22

Kolkata's metro railway has announced that services on the Purple Line will now be available on Saturdays, offering relief to commuters who rely on the corridor connecting Joka and Majerhat.

The services will begin from November 22, 2025.

According to the release, a total of 40 services, comprising 20 UP and 20 DN trains, will operate every Saturday at intervals of 21 minutes.

The first train from Joka to Majerhat will depart at 1:25 pm, while the first train from Majerhat to Joka will leave at 1:49 pm.

The last service from Joka to Majerhat will run at 8:11 pm. The final train from Majerhat to Joka will depart at 8.32 pm.

Metro Railway authorities said the introduction of Saturday services on the Purple Line is expected to improve travel flexibility for passengers using this growing stretch of the network.