Bangladesh: Hindu widow gang-raped, tied to tree, video filmed; accused arrested

A 40-year-old Hindu widow in Bangladesh was allegedly gang-raped, tied to a tree and tortured by two men, NDTV reported on Monday. The assault was reportedly filmed by the accused during the act.

The woman was later hospitalised, and both accused have been arrested, according to reports. The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has not issued any official response to the incident so far.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh recently. The country has reported a spate of violence against its minorities recently.

On 31 December, Khokon Das was attacked by a mob in Bangladesh. Das, 50, was injured after the attack and set on fire. He was allegedly on his way home when he was stabbed in the lower abdomen by a mob, beaten up and set ablaze after being doused with petrol.

Earlier in December Bajendra Biswas, a Hindu garment factory worker, was shot dead in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh.

He was killed while on duty by his colleague, Noman Mia, at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of Bhaluka upazila, ANI reported. Noman has since been arrested.

The violence against minorities came into focus with the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker. Das was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire in Baluka in Mymensingh.

According to police, Das was first beaten by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd later left the body on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire. It was alleged that Das had written a social media post hurting religious sentiments.

The killing of another Hindu youth Amrit Mondal occurred on Christmas Eve in Rajbari’s Pangsha upazila, with the authorities noting that it wasn’t “a communally motivated attack but related to extortion and terrorist activities”.

The incident came a week after Dipu Chandra Das was killed.

The latest gang-rape case has renewed focus on a similar incident from June last year that sparked nationwide protests over sexual violence in Bangladesh.

On June 26, a 27-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly raped inside her home in a village in Muradnagar upazila of the Comilla district. The incident came to light after a video of the assault circulated widely on social media.

The video triggered protests by students of Dhaka University, who demanded accountability and stronger action against sexual violence. Police later arrested five people in connection with the case, including Fazor Ali, 36, identified as a local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.