MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

JU seeks proposals for Rs 47crore grant usage, funds to be utilised by March 31

Of the total grant, 60% will be provided by the Union government and the remaining 40% by the state

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 05.01.26, 07:24 AM
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University has invited proposals from its departments on how they would like to spend their share of the 47 crore allocated to the university under the Rashtriya Uchchatara Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0).

The proposals have been sought on an urgent basis, as the funds must be utilised by March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total grant, 60% will be provided by the Union government and the remaining 40% by the state.

The funds will be disbursed through the state education department.

The convenor of a committee on RUSA last week asked the heads to send the budget estimates to buy laboratory equipment, and proposals for international conferences and departmental research support.

The VC said that at a time when the university is reeling under a funds crunch, they want to first develop a detailed project report so they can spend the entire sum allotted.

“We want the departments to submit the proposals at the earliest,” vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said.

Indrajit Banerjee, the secretary of the faculty council of arts, who is the convener of the RUSA 2.0 project monitoring unit, wrote in a December 29 notice: “All the teachers and officers are requested to submit their proposals... during office hours.”

JU has worked out five subheads for which the allotted funds can be used:

Support for faculty members to attend conferences/seminars

Research support to faculty and start-up grants

International and national academic networking and collaboration

Support towards organising seminars/ conferences

Development support to upgrade research

The maximum ceiling for organising international seminars/ conferences is 5 lakh, for national seminars/ conferences it been fixed at 1 lakh.

The maximum reimbursement for attending international seminars/ conferences has been set at 2 lakh, and for national seminars, it is 50,000.

The December 29 notice says: “Funds may be used for upgradation/repair of the existing equipment and for the renewal of software licences. Funds may also be used for an annual maintenance contract (AMC) for the equipment upgraded under RUSA 2.0.”

Manojit Mandal, a professor who is a member of the university’s project monitoring committee, said: “It is essential for JU to upgrade some of our research projects and teachers must ensure optimum use of the funds available.”

Of the 100 crore allotted for JU under the scheme, the university got 53 crore in 2019.

A JU official said they had plans to spend 3 crore to develop an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which is an integrated software platform that centralises and automates administrative, financial, and student-related processes — replacing manual systems.

JU does not have the facility which is extensively utilised by colleges these days.

Calcutta University will get 35 crore under the scheme with the same March 31 rider.

RELATED TOPICS

Jadavpur University Funds Calcutta University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Wary of Trump, India cautious: Delhi’s response on Venezuela echoes Russia–Ukraine stance

The terse five-sentence statement did not name the US or mention Maduro’s detention. Nor did it refer to the need to respect national sovereignty or uphold the rule of law — themes that are a staple of documents that come out of the Quad, which has both India and the US as its members
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

BJP has sunk to patriarchal barbarism by urging husbands to lock up their wives at home

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT