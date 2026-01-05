MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Portion of building's ceiling collapses in Kolkata's Park Circus, elderly woman killed, two injured

The incident happened between 3 and 3.30 am near Lohar Pool when a part of the ground floor ceiling fell where five people were sleeping

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 05.01.26, 12:30 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An elderly woman was killed and two others, including a child, injured after a portion of the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed in Kolkata’s Park Circus area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

“The incident happened between 3 and 3.30 am near Lohar Pool when a part of the ground floor ceiling fell where five people were sleeping,” they said.

Three people were rushed to a nearby hospital following the collapse, but one of them was declared brought dead, police added. “One of the injured suffered a fracture in his leg, while a child sustained injuries to the nose and mouth,” they said.

Residents said the building housed several families who lived on rent and had repeatedly urged the owner to repair the structure. “The building was in a severely dilapidated condition,” they said.

Police added that no written complaint has been lodged against the building owner so far.

Officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are monitoring the situation and may conduct an inspection of the building to assess its structural condition, they said.

