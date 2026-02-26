MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 February 2026

T20 World Cup: South Africa rout West Indies by nine wickets in Super 8 match

Opting to bowl, South Africa dished out a clinical performance with the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada (2/22), Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and Corbin Bosch (2/31) sharing seven wickets to reduce WI to 83-7 in 11th over

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 26.02.26, 06:45 PM
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram and teammate Ryan Rickelton during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between West Indies and South Africa, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram and teammate Ryan Rickelton during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between West Indies and South Africa, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. PTI

South Africa notched up a dominating nine-wicket win over West Indies in a crucial Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, South Africa dished out a clinical performance with the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada (2/22), Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and Corbin Bosch (2/31) sharing seven wickets to reduce WI to 83-7 in 11th over.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd smashed 89 off 57 balls for a record eighth wicket stand to lift West Indies to 176 for 8.

Also Read

In reply, skipper Aiden Markram (82) and Quinton de Kock (47) slaughtered West Indies bowlers with a 95-run opening stand before Ryan Rickelton (45) joined the party as South Africa overhauled the target in just 16.1 overs.

Brief Score: West Indies: 176 for 8 in 20 overs (Jason Holder 49, Romario Shepherd 52; Kagiso Rabada 2/22, Lungi Ngidi 3/30 and Corbin Bosch 2/31).

South Africa: 177 for 1 in 16.1 overs (Aiden Markram 82 not out, Quinton de Kock 47; Roston Chase 1/46).

RELATED TOPICS

T20 World Cup Lungi Ngidi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende resigns after review of Epstein ties

Brende, who became president of the WEF in 2017, announced his decision in a statement following disclosures from the U.S. Justice Department that showed the Norwegian had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with the disgraced financier via email and text message
Western Command chief Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar
Quote left Quote right

Army ready for decisive ground action, won't be deterred by nuclear threat

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT