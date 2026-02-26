In pictures: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s close-knit Udaipur wedding ceremony

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna exchanged vows in a close-knit wedding ceremony on Thursday, show photos shared by Vijay. Take a look.

Clad in a red and gold bridal ensemble, Rashmika planted a kiss on Vijay’s nose. “I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife,” the actor captioned his Instagram post.

Rashmika, 29, and Vijay, 36, beamed with joy as they participated in a wedding ritual. The couple appear to be searching for something inside a silver pot as part of a traditional game played by newlyweds.

Vijay and Rashmika were all smiles as they gazed into each other’s eyes. The couple exchanged garlands as part of the wedding rituals. Vijay opted for a white dhoti, a golden waist band and a traditional red shawl.

The wedding, which took place at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, was attended by close family and friends.

Traditional gold jewellery and soft makeup completed Rashmika’s bridal look.

Vijay and Rashmika embraced each other. The couple have worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They publicly confirmed the relationship only recently in a social media post announcing their wedding.

A candid shot captures the newlyweds all smiles after the ceremony.

Vijay clicked a selfie as Rashmika approached the mandap with a green coconut in hand.

On the work front, Rashmika has the films Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline. Vijay’s upcoming projects include Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.