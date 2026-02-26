Samsung aims to bring AI to entry-level smartphones, expands retail footprint in India

Leading consumer electronics maker Samsung is set to democratize artificial intelligence (AI) in its smartphones, bringing the technology to entry-level devices as it strengthens its play in India’s competitive market. The company unveiled its third-generation Galaxy AI phone, S26, signaling what it calls a “tectonic shift” toward AI-powered smartphones.

“I think the era of smartphones for us is no longer going to be there. It's going to be an era of the AI Phones,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, MX Business, at the S26 launch.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 15,000, offering AI features aimed at simplifying everyday tasks. “We are now taking the AI features right up to the entry price point, and that's how we will expand the overall category,” Pullan told PTI.

On balancing costs and margins for AI in affordable devices, he explained: “Samsung partners with various platforms and we get the best out of it. So that we are able to give the best to the consumers, including through the entry level phones.”

The company is expanding its Galaxy A series portfolio in India to strengthen its presence in the entry segment. “We are on that. We are seeing the line of sight on the hundred million, which we will cross this year in 2026,” Pullan said, referring to expected unit sales, adding, “We are expanding the portfolio.”

Samsung is also investing in retail infrastructure, focusing on tier II and III cities, and promoting its Finance Plus platform to provide easier financing for Galaxy devices. “AI enablement has gone right up to Rs 15,000 or the entry price point, so our objective will also be to invest at retail to scale them up,” Pullan said, highlighting investments in both physical stores and tech experience points for customer education. “We are going to tier II & III cities as well, and more than 10,000 stores will have these experience points across the country. That's how we will build up the overall franchise of the Galaxy across the A to the S series.”

He added that affordability is central to Samsung’s strategy. “We are working with affordability partners, both NBFC partners as well as the banks,” and noted, “I am seeing an escalation in the pricing on the phone, where affordability will play a key role in driving the overall category.”

Addressing the mid-segment market under USD 500 (Rs 45,000), Pullan observed: “Extremely competitive, extremely dense,” but affirmed Samsung will continue to differentiate its products. “We will see the market grow with differentiated products there.”

According to Counterpoint data, Samsung holds a 13% share of the Indian smartphone market, while Apple has 12% in Q4 2025. Despite an overall 4% decline in shipments, India’s ultra-premium segment (above Rs 45,000) reached a record 17% share. Chinese rivals Vivo and Oppo lead the market with 24% and 15% shares, respectively.