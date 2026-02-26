Three arrested for circulating fake Madhyamik question papers

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating Madhyamik examinees with false claims that they were in the possession of the question papers before the exams had started on February 2, police said.

Earlier this month, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had reported to the Bidhannagar police about a social media channel that had been circulating videos of documents resembling the original Madhyamik question papers.

The fraudulent question papers also had QR code to resemble the original question papers, the police said.

The board had complained that the “manipulated question papers” circulated online would misguide the students.

The board also complained about a video showing an examination centre. The video

of the centre was uploaded without the board’s

permission.

The complaint also mentioned fake social media accounts being operated in the name of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

During the investigation the police found that the videos were uploaded from a locality in Murshidabad.

On a detailed probe, the police team zeroed in on the people behind the channel.

“The trio, all graduates, were arrested from Murshidabad on Tuesday and produced before the Bidhannagar court on Wednesday,” said a police officer.

Police suspect more people could be attached with the racket.

Officers of the cyber crime cell of the Bidhannagar police identified the trio as Masood Ali, Fayad Ali and Chiranjit.