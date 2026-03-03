Indian government tightens vigil on protests, online activity after US-Israeli strikes on Iran

The Union home ministry has issued an advisory to all the states urging a close watch on demonstrations and social media posts to pre-empt any possible unrest or violence following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Warning that the West Asia conflict can have domestic ripple effects, the advisory asks the states to identify “pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons” and monitor the social media activities of “pro-Iran extremists and the global terrorist groups (GTG) handles”.

Large protests were seen across Jammu and Kashmir and in Lucknow on Sunday against the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli strike. The protesters remained peaceful, venting their anger by chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. (See Page 4)

In its communication to all the state chief secretaries and directors-general of police, the home ministry has urged a close watch on demonstrations by both pro-Iran and anti-Iran groups, especially before the embassies and consulates of the US, Iran and Israel.

“The advisory mentions that the ongoing conflict can trigger law-and-order challenges (in India) that need to be nipped in the bud,” a Union home ministry official said.

Delhi high alert

Security has been tightened in various parts of Delhi, with additional police stationed in “sensitive” areas, particularly around diplomatic missions.

“We have increased patrolling outside the embassies of the US, Israel and Iran, and increased security across the diplomatic area of Chanakyapuri,” a police officer said.

Section 163 of the BNSS, which bans gatherings, has been imposed across the diplomatic area and barricades have been put up around the US and Israeli embassies, he said.

Delhi was already on a pre-Holi alert; now with the escalation in West Asia, the capital has been placed on high alert, the officer added.

“We are also keeping an eye on social media posts and have activated human intelligence networks to prevent tensions from flaring in sensitive localities,” he said.

“Security has been increased at markets and religious places that tend to see heavy footfall.”