‘Will I see my family again?’: Trip to Dubai turns into ordeal for a Kolkatan

A Calcuttan who travelled to Dubai for business 10 days ago is among many stranded there, uncertain when he will be able to return home.

Md Asif Sadique, 42, a resident of Beck Bagan and a businessman dealing in electronic goods spares, described the harrowing experience to Metro.

I was having dinner with a friend at a restaurant in Dubai’s Al Quoz area around 11.30pm on Saturday (February 28) when we suddenly heard three loud blasts and saw flames in the sky.

Immediately, mobile alerts from authorities instructed us to move indoors and take shelter. For a few moments, we were confused. There were people on the road shouting that there had been a missile attack, and we saw debris falling.

We jumped into our car and drove toward my friend’s house in the Bar Dubai area, about 25 minutes from the restaurant.

At that moment, I wondered whether I would see my family in Calcutta again. My wife, three daughters and parents are there.

We passed Dubai International Airport. Many aircraft were parked in the bay. We saw more missiles and debris falling in the distance.

I arrived in Dubai 10 days ago and had planned to return on Monday (March 2). But now I am stuck.

Fortunately, I am staying with a friend who is also a business associate. Otherwise, I would have had to stay in a hotel.

One of my friends was flying from Delhi to Germany through Sharjah on Saturday. He reached Sharjah, but his onward flight was cancelled when the airport closed. He was initially staying inside the terminal, but due to safety concerns, the airline moved him to a hotel.

The streets of Dubai are nearly empty. Offices are closed and people are working from home.

I have no idea when I will be able to return home. My family is very worried and asked me to try to reach Sharjah, which they feel is safer. But I told them it would be extremely unsafe to drive there in this situation.