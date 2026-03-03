SpiceJet to operate four special flights from Fujairah to bring back stranded passengers to India

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced four special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to bring back passengers stranded due to disruptions in the region’s airspace amid escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions.

In a statement, SpiceJet said, "We would operate four special flights to connect Fujairah with Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Tuesday and for the next few days."

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of these flights are scheduled to Mumbai.

The airline added, "We are also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals."

SpiceJet further confirmed, "We will restore our scheduled Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai flights from March 4."