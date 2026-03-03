Holi 2026: Before shouting ‘Holi hai’, here’s what you need to know

The festival of colours begins on Tuesday. At the Holi market in Burrabazar, colours, water guns, masks and headgear sold briskly, along with barfis, gujiyas, laddus and savouries.

Soak in colours as much as you want, but respect others’ right to say no. Before shouting “Holi hai”, here’s what you need to know:

Right to refusal

The following actions will constitute an offence during Holi:

Seek help if someone forcibly tries to play Holi, stalks you on a bike, makes a lewd comment or gesture or if you face any other harassment:

Expect a hot and humid day. It will be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 32° and 22° Celsius.

Alcohol curbs

Tuesday will be a dry day until 2pm. Bars can serve liquor after 2pm, but offshops may not open before evening. Alcohol can be ordered online after 2pm, though many shops might remain closed.

Malls, restaurants

Malls will open in the evening, along with restaurants, bars and multiplexes. Quest opens at 4pm, Acropolis at 5.30pm, South City at 4.30pm and City Centre I and II at 4pm. Most restaurants — other than those in malls — should open for lunch.

Roads

Senior police officers said “elaborate arrangements” have been made to secure the roads. Cops will run special drives to curb drink driving and reckless driving and monitor riders without helmets.

Disaster management group members will remain posted at ghats on Tuesday and Wednesday to prevent untoward incidents involving bathing while drunk. Police officers will be at the ghats with loudhailers to spread safety messages.

For women, top choices include flowy white Anarkali suits, traditional bandhani and summer flowers on white, allowing freedom of movement while staying stylish. Co-ord sets and cotton jumpsuits offer a modern, relaxed vibe. For a traditional touch, ghararas, lehengas or shararas are not only comfortable but also let you dance and celebrate with ease.

For men, it’s time to embrace style with asymmetric kurtas, classic white kurtas paired with denim or trendy tie-dye shirts. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to stay comfortable during celebrations.

There's an increasing trend towards "Dry Holi" celebrations, where you can opt for colourful traditional textiles, breathable materials, relaxed cuts and comfortable footwear in your outfits. Pastels, jewel tones and gulal hues like red and pink will dominate the scenes.