MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 March 2026

NHRC raises alarm over spurious medicines posing threat to right to life in India

Rights body calls for special drug courts QR codes and real time testing to curb fake medicines and strengthen accountability in pharma regulation

Our Bureau Published 03.03.26, 07:34 AM
Spurious medicines in India

Representational picture

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed grave concern over the proliferation of "spurious" and "substandard drugs" that pose a serious threat to life.

At an open house discussion here on "Measures to curb spurious medicines in India", NHRC member Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi said in a country as vast and diverse as India, even isolated regulatory challenges could translate into large-scale human distress if not addressed decisively and systematically.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the growing threat posed by spurious, substandard and falsified medicines and its direct implications on the right to life and health, demanded coordinated, multi-sectoral action to address this grave issue of human rights violation.

Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, another NHRC member, reflected on the human cost of substandard treatment. She recalled how a member of her family suffered permanent loss of eyesight because of improper treatment and the use of poor-quality medicines. She said the issue needed to be urgently addressed by strengthening supervision and accountability mechanisms in the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Former NHRC member Rajiv Jain said strengthening enforcement and deterrence would require the establishment of special drug courts for expeditious trial of the accused, real-time drug testing mechanisms, mandatory QR codes and track-and-trace systems.

NHRC secretary-general Shri Bharat Lal said people consumed medicines in good faith, trusting the State’s obligation to safeguard life and dignity, and cautioned that any breach might result in the violation of human rights.

RELATED TOPICS

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Fake Medicines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia says US Embassy in Riyadh hit by drones

The US Embassy in Riyadh has raised a security warning, urging American citizens to take immediate shelter in their current location
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto
Quote left Quote right

Gulf countries have asked Italy for air defence systems

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT